Mosquitoes in Lake County test positive for West Nile Virus

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- Batches of mosquitos in Lake County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Health officials say they sampled the mosquitos at the end of June and they were taken from Bannockburn, Lake Villa, and Vernon Hills.

These are the first confirmed indicators of West Nile Virus in the county this year.

Experts say draining all standing water from your home and using insect repellent are key ways to protect yourself from mosquitoes.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 7:59 AM

