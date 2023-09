Rollover crash shuts down part of Waukegan Road in Morton Grove

CHICAGO (CBS) – Part of a busy stretch of Waukegan Road in Morton Grove was closed off Friday afternoon due to a rollover crash.

At least one person was seriously hurt, CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported.

Several hard barricades and cones closed off the intersection of Waukegan Road and Beckwith Road.