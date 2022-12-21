Passenger falls out of SUV, causing secondary crash in Morton Grove

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating a crash after a person is critically hurt after a traffic crash in Morton Grove Wednesday morning.

Morton Grove police responded to the area of Dempster and Austin for a traffic crash around 3:53 a.m.

Initial reports say a 2010 White Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Dempster approaching Austin when the rear passenger fell out of the vehicle onto the roadway.

A witness who stopped was then rear-ended by another vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported from the secondary crash.

The passenger who fell into the roadway was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Morton Grove Police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are currently investigating.

Eastbound Dempster is closed from School Street to Austin Avenue.