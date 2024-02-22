Morning showers, Chicago highs in the 50s

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A wet start to the day, but mild conditions linger in the Chicago area.

Chances for morning showers increase in areas south of Chicago until 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. Rain wraps up mid-day, but cloudy skies continue.

Afternoon highs will hold in the 50s, but lows near freezing return overnight.

Flurries and snow showers develop Friday afternoon.

Highs drop to the 40s and 30s on Saturday and then climb back to the 50s by Sunday.