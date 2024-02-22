Watch CBS News
Morning showers, Chicago highs in the 50s

By Laura Bannon

Morning showers, mild conditions continue
Morning showers, mild conditions continue 02:15

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A wet start to the day, but mild conditions linger in the Chicago area. 

Chances for morning showers increase in areas south of Chicago until 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. Rain wraps up mid-day, but cloudy skies continue. 

Afternoon highs will hold in the 50s, but lows near freezing return overnight. 

Flurries and snow showers develop Friday afternoon.

Highs drop to the 40s and  30s on Saturday and then climb back to the 50s by Sunday. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 5:24 AM CST

