Body camera video released in fatal police shooting of Louis Gordon-Hay in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has released body camera footage from a fatal police shooting last month in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Police have said officers spotted 36-year-old Louis C. Gordon-Hay with a gun on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of West 111th Street around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Gordon-Hay fled into a nearby home, and officers chased him on foot.

Warning: Video contains graphic content

Body camera video footage released by COPA on Wednesday shows the two officers wrestling with Gordon-Hay once inside the house and struggling to take a gun away from him.

COPA said officers told Gordon-Hay to drop the gun while inside the home as they struggled over his weapon. During the struggle, one of the officers and Gordon-Hay fired their weapons.

In the body camera footage, a man's voice can be heard, "Let the gun go before they kill your ass, dog!" before two shots go off.

Gordon-Hay was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

After the shooting, the partner of the officer who fired the shot can be seen running out to their squad car to retrieve what appears to be a first aid kit before returning to the house.

He can also be heard struggling to breathe as other officers tell him to take deep breaths before offering to drive him to the hospital to get checked out. No officers were wounded in the shooting, but police report two officers suffered bruises and abrasions from the struggle, and police have said two officers were taken to the hospital for observation.

Both officers involved in the shooting were placed on 30 days of administrative duty after the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation by COPA.