More than two dozen college students receive scholarship money for helping their community

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  More than two dozen college students are getting scholarships for helping their community.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will join members from the Cook County Health Foundation this afternoon to award recipients of the provident scholarship fund.

Thirty-one medical and dental students will be honored for their commitment to work in under-served communities. Recipients will get $10,000 to $20,0000 in scholarship money.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 11:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

