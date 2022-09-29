Watch CBS News
More than 1,600 migrants have come to Chicago area from Texas

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The city of Chicago released the latest numbers of asylum-seeking migrants who have arrived here from the Texas border.

The city said a total of 1,641 migrants have been welcomed to the Chicago area, including 108 new arrivals on Wednesday.

Many have been taken to the Salvation Army and area hotels while city officials help connect them with local agencies that can help migrants.

