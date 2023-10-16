Watch CBS News
Local News

More than 11,000 migrants are staying in Chicago shelters, census figures show

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

More than 11,000 migrants are staying in Chicago shelters, census figures show
More than 11,000 migrants are staying in Chicago shelters, census figures show 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Census figures show there are now more than 11,000 migrants staying in Chicago shelters. 

Just over 3,700 are waiting for placement with just over 3,200 at Chicago Police Department Districts. Nearly 500 are at O'Hare and Midway airports. 

More than three buses of migrants were expected to arrive Sunday night. 

And volunteers at a North Side church spent part of their Sunday preparing and delivering meals to migrants at the 18th District Police Station. 

They met at Immculate Conception Parish Hall near Division and Larrabee. 

Church leaders say the number of migrants at the station has climbed to around 200, and they wanted to have meals for everyone. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 15, 2023 / 10:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.