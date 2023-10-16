More than 11,000 migrants are staying in Chicago shelters, census figures show

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Census figures show there are now more than 11,000 migrants staying in Chicago shelters.

Just over 3,700 are waiting for placement with just over 3,200 at Chicago Police Department Districts. Nearly 500 are at O'Hare and Midway airports.

More than three buses of migrants were expected to arrive Sunday night.

And volunteers at a North Side church spent part of their Sunday preparing and delivering meals to migrants at the 18th District Police Station.

They met at Immculate Conception Parish Hall near Division and Larrabee.

Church leaders say the number of migrants at the station has climbed to around 200, and they wanted to have meals for everyone.