More than 1,000 participate in 9/11 Day of Service at Union Station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Turning tragedy into a defiant act of kindness.

CBS

On Monday, tens of millions of people across the country are taking part in the annual 9/11 National Day of Service. In Chicago, more than 1,000 volunteers gathered at Union Station to pack meals for those in need.

CBS

Organizers said they will put together nearly 300,000 meal kits for the Greater Chicago Food Depository.