'More scary than hurtful': Joliet Amazon workers say hostile work environment goes unchecked, citing death threats, use of n-word

Joliet Amazon workers say hostile work environment goes unchecked, citing death threats, use of n-word

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Joliet filed federal complaints against the retail giant, claiming the company allowed dangerous and racially hostile behavior to fester.

CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us what they said took place.

Workers at a Joliet warehouse found these disturbing messages on the wall of the women's bathroom two months ago.

They both include the N-word.

One is an insult to employees at the warehouse, known as the MDW2 facility. The other is a death threat.

"It's more scary than hurtful."

Tori Davis describes what she and other Black employees felt when they heard about the incident.

"When you don't know who targeted you and you have to be in the same environment with no further security measures, it makes you nervous."

The discrimination complaint said the company painted over the messages before police had investigated. And the company refused to pay employees who wanted to leave early for their safety.

Workers later got a text from Amazon saying they were "made aware of hateful and threatening graffiti," and police did not "identify threats to the site's safety.

"They was trying to sweep it under the rug, basically."

Employees also said since late 2021, they've been forced to work with people wearing confederate flag clothing. Attorney Tamara Holder said the discrimination complaint is just the first step.

"We would certainly like for it to become a class action," Holder said.

As for Davis?

"A lot of the associates are still in fear," Davis said.

She said Amazon fired her earlier this month, a move she said was retaliation after she threatened to sue.

"We're asking for a change in policy when it comes to the safety. We're asking for fairness."

