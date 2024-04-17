Get ready for more rain, Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Drier weather is returning to the Chicago area, but it won't last long.

CBS 2 is tracking a storm closely following the last system's heels. The storm is expected to bring rain and even a few thunderstorms on Thursday.

Thursday mainly dries under increasing clouds, but a few widely scattered rain showers move in after 9 a.m.

The main rain event occurs as a low-pressure system treks just south of Chicago on Thursday evening. This system will lead to widespread light to moderate rain for the evening commute, with a few embedded thunderstorms.

The severe weather threat is expected to remain south of the Chicago area, but stay with CBS 2 for updates.

A cold front cleared rain out of the area Thursday night, and sunny weather followed Friday into the weekend.

Although it will look beautiful outside, temperatures will be cooler than normal, with highs in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday and lows in the 30s.

Sunday morning may bring a light frost to colder suburbs, with a light freeze possible well inland.

