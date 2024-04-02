More women join sexual abuse suit against ex-Chicago OBGYN

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three more women are suing a former Chicago OBGYN, accusing him of sexually assaulting them while they were patients.

They're joining 300 women who are already taking legal action against Fabio Ortega.

He's accused of sexual abuse going back to the early 90s.

The new lawsuits are being filed separately against Ortega and the hospitals where he worked, NorthShore and Swedish, now under Endeavor Health.

The women said the health system failed to protect them.

In a statement to earlier lawsuits, Endeavor said, "We have absolutely no tolerance for abuse of any kind."