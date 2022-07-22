More Illinois Black, Latino business owners receive marijuana retail licenses

State issues more marijuana business licenses for Black, Latino owners

CHICAGO (CBS) – After a lengthy delay, Illinois is giving budding entrepreneurs the green light to open new marijuana dispensaries.

The state issued 149 retail licenses on Friday, more than doubling the number of pot shops statewide.

Of the businesses selected, 41% are majority Black-owned and 4% majority-Latino owned.

State leaders said this will help address racial inequities in the industry.

Applicants have 180 days to get their stores open and up to state code.