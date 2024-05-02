Watch CBS News
Money Talks to help get you more familiar with money management

By Elyssa Kaufman, Beth Godvik

/ CBS Chicago

What do you need credit for?
What do you need credit for? 02:40

CHICAGO (CBS) — Kids get a lot of talks to prepare them for life. 

But some are more complicated than others, like money. Especially if you didn't learn the basics of finance from your parents or in school.

Judette Kurasz, vice president and financial literacy officer at Byline Bank is helping us learn the basics of credit for the first lesson. 

Email your ideas for future lessons to CBSChicagotips@CBS.com. 

First published on May 2, 2024 / 12:15 PM CDT

