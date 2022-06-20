Monday marks 1 year anniversary of devastating tornadoes hitting Naperville, Woodridge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday makes one full year since a tornado ripped through Naperville and Woodridge.
CBS 2 has reported how recovery has been an uphill battle, how even all these months later, signs of the tornado damage linger.
The Village of Woodridge held a moment of silence at 11:10, because it was 11:10 at night when the tornado first touched down in Naperville.
