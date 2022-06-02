Moms who have lost kids to gun violence honor lives of Uvalde, Texas massacre victims, call for gun reform

Moms who have lost kids to gun violence honor lives of Uvalde, Texas massacre victims, call for gun

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're not just a number.

Eight days after the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, Chicago gun violence activists want everybody to remember the names of the 19 kids and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke with one Chicago mom who has been fighting for gun reform for eight years on why those names are so important.

At the event in Union Park, prayers were recited in English and Spanish – followed by the names of those who lost their lives.

Honoring them in Chicago were moms who have lost their own to gun violence – all with a passionate plea for change.

"Enough is enough," said Diana Aguilar. "When is it going to be enough – when it comes knocking on your door?"

"For my Alexandria – for other ones' loved ones - we demand freedom from gun violence," said Milagros Burgos. "This is America."

Alexandria Burgos, 18, was shot and killed by a stray bullet in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. That was back in October 2014. Her case still has not been solved.

Her dad, Rafael Burgos, said the family couldn't stay quiet after Uvalde.

"Knowing the pain these parents are going to go through," he said.

Anti-gun violence activists like Dawn Valenti are once again calling for commonsense gun reform.

"Kids are dying every day because of this," she said.

Illinois has some of the toughest gun laws in the country, but still sees gun violence. A 2017 Chicago Police report says that is because of gun trafficking – with close to 60 percent of illegal guns coming in from out of state.

The majority of them come from Indiana.

Activists want to stop that – and they also want more restrictions on assault weapons and bulk firearm purchases.

"When is enough enough?" Valenti said.

Until then, moms like Milagros Burgos say they won't stop fighting.

"Our kids are not numbers," she said. "My daughter's name is Alexandria Imani Burgos. She's not a number."