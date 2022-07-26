Over 500 new members expected to join Moms Demand Action​ for Highland Park meeting Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The group Moms Demand Action in Deerfield and Highland Park is expecting more than 500 people to attend a new member event.

The group is working hard to end gun violence through advocating for stronger gun laws. Many members attended the march in D.C., along with other advocacy groups, earlier this month to push that message.

Parade survivors and organizers for Moms Demand Action will speak at 7 p.m.

The North Shore chapter has seen a massive rise in membership after the mass shooting during the Highland Park parade.