Momence, Illinois high school girls basketball player collapses and dies before game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Momence High School girls basketball player collapsed and died during warmups for a game on Thursday night.

Momence School District Supt. Shannon Anderson confirmed the 9th-grade student's death in a statement Friday morning. The girl's name has not been released.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss," he wrote.

Mental health and counseling support was being provided at the school, according to the superintendent's letter.

"We are deeply thankful to neighboring Districts and the mental health and grief counseling providers in the Kankakee County area that have volunteered their services to assist our community at the time," Anderson wrote.