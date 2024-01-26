Watch CBS News
Local News

Momence, Illinois high school girls basketball player collapses and dies before game

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Momence High School girls basketball player collapsed and died during warmups for a game on Thursday night.

Momence School District Supt. Shannon Anderson confirmed the 9th-grade student's death in a statement Friday morning. The girl's name has not been released.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss," he wrote.

Mental health and counseling support was being provided at the school, according to the superintendent's letter.

"We are deeply thankful to neighboring Districts and the mental health and grief counseling providers in the Kankakee County area that have volunteered their services to assist our community at the time," Anderson wrote.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 11:37 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.