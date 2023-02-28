Mom gives birth to baby in Fremd H.S. parking lot on the way to the hospital
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new mom is resting tonight after giving birth in a high school parking lot.
Mom gave birth Monday night in her car in the parking lot of Fremd High School in Palatine.
The baby's grandmother was driving mom to the hospital, when mom realized the baby was coming, and they weren't going to make it to the hospital.
Mom gave birth to baby Braelynn before paramedics arrived.
"Thankfully it was a normal childbirth except for being in a car," Palatine Fire Department Deputy Chief Anthony Lavacchi said in an email.
Paramedics took mom and her baby to Northwest Community Hospital in good condition.
Grandma told CBS 2 this was mom's fifth child
Both mom and baby are doing well, and expect to go home on Wednesday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.