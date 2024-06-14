Mom accused of using young daughters to steal more than 200 items from JC Penney

A mom enlisted the help of her two young children to steal more than 200 items from the JC Penney department store at Yorktown Mall in Lombard, according to the DuPage County state's attorney.

Ritka Jain, 36, of Naperville, was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of burglary, and one count of retail theft, all felonies.

According to Lombard police, Jain used her two daughters, ages 9 and 5, to help her conceal merchandise in a piece of luggage and inside a baby stroller.

On June 13, she stole 207 items, including clothing, one pair of shoes, three toys, and luggage. The merchandise was valued at $4,607.97, police said.

"The very idea that Ms. Jain enlisted her two young daughters to help her steal more than $4,600 worth of merchandise is extremely disturbing," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Retail theft is not a victimless crime. Losses are ultimately paid for by consumers, employees, business owners, shareholders, and entire communities."

Jain's next court appearance is scheduled for July 22 for arraignment before Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh.