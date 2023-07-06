Watch CBS News
Molina Healthcare, Casa Central hosting Summer Health Fair in West Town

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a summer health fair in Cook County.

Molina Healthcare and Casa Central are hosting it at the Casa Central building, located at 1335 N. California Ave.

It will include free healthcare screenings along with a free farmer's market and kids' zone with games and activities.

People can also win gift cards, and free exercise and chiropractic sessions.

The event is happening from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

