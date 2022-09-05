Watch CBS News
Mokena police search for missing teen who arrived at work but never went into the building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Mokena want the public's help to find a 19-year-old who arrived at his job, but never made it to inside the building.

Mokena PD

According to police, Harsh N Patel, 19,  arrived in the 18700 Block of Wolf Road but he didn't enter the business. 

Harsh's car was last seen on an license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area. He drives a 2011 blue Toyota Prius, plate number DN17202. 

Mokena PD

Police said he is not familiar with the area and speaks broken English. He was last seen wearing a black "Dunkin Donuts Law Enforcement Torch Run" t-shirt. 

If either Harsh or his vehicle are spotted, or if you know of his whereabouts, contact 911 or local police. Anybody with information is asked to contact our central dispatch center at 708-479-3911.

The Mokena Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old male. Harsh N Patel...

