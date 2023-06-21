New water restrictions in place due to dry conditions in Mokena, New Lenox
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmer weather and dryer conditions are forcing new water restrictions in the southwest suburbs.
People living in New Lenox and Mokena are being asked to water their lawns every other day. They're only allowed to do so between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.
No word how long restrictions will last.
