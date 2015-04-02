Mokena Doctor Desecrated Grave Of Divorce Attorney's Daughter: Prosecutors

(CBS) -- A south suburban urologist in the midst of a messy divorce who allegedly stepped over the line has been arrested.

Divorce proceedings between Dr. Robert Bonzani and his wife were initiated in 2010. Police and prosecutors say the case became so contentious that in December, the Mokena man, who has offices in Orland Park and LaGrange, allegedly targeted the grave site of the daughter of his wife's attorney.

He is accused of defacing the stone with spray paint, of stealing an artificial tree and photos left at the site, and of writing over a 2 ½-month period a series of letters designed to cause the divorce attorney and his wife emotional pain.

The most serious of the charges faced by Bonzani is stalking, felony that could result in a prison term of up to three years if he is convicted.

He also is charged with theft and criminal damage to property, both misdemeanors.

A Will County State's Attorney's office spokesman said Bonzani has posted a $10,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to return to court in Joliet at 9 a.m. Saturday.