Mistrial declared after jury deadlocks in trial over Will County crash that killed pregnant woman, three children

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Will County judge declared a mistrial Wednesday after jurors deadlocked in the trial of Sean Woulfe, who was charged in a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three children as she drove them to bible camp.

Woulfe is charged with 16 counts of reckless homicide in the crash killed Lindsey Schmidt, 29, and sons Caleb, 1; Weston, 4; and Owen, 6, all of Beecher.

Lindsey Schmidt, 29, and her sons 6-year-old Owen, 4-year-old Weston, and 1-year-old Kalab died after a car crash near south suburban Beecher. They are seen in a family photo with Lindsey's husband, Eddie. Photo provided to CBS

Prosecutors have said Woulfe was going more than 20 mph over the 55 mph limit when he ran a stop sign on July 24, 2017, in unincorporated Beecher, hitting Schmidt's 2014 Subaru Outback, which rolled over into a field.

Lindsey Schmidt and her son, Caleb, died at the scene. Weston Schmidt died the next day, and Owen Schmidt died two days after that.

Jurors spent parts of the last three days deliberating, and according to published reports had told the judge the vote was 11-1 to convict on Tuesday, but the judge told them to continue deliberations before the jury said Wednesday that further deliberations would not change anything.

It was not immediately clear if Will County prosecutors would seek to try Woulfe again.