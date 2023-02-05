MISSING: Zuvanta McBride, 13, last seen in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to locate a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in the Chatham neighborhood last month.

Zuvanta McBride was last seen on Jan. 4 in the 500 block of East 92nd Street.

She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair with a medium complexion.

Chicago Police Department

Police say she frequents the areas of Tuley Park and Ivy Park Homes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 SVU at 312 747 -8274.