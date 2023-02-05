Watch CBS News
Local News

MISSING: Zuvanta McBride, 13, last seen in Chatham

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to locate a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in the Chatham neighborhood last month.

Zuvanta McBride was last seen on Jan. 4 in the 500 block of East 92nd Street.

She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair with a medium complexion.

z-mcbride-missing.png
Chicago Police Department

Police say she frequents the areas of Tuley Park and Ivy Park Homes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 SVU at 312 747 -8274.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 12:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.