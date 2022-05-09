MISSING: UIC student Daniel Sotelo, 26, last seen on CTA train at Roosevelt station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A UIC student has now been missing for more than a week after last having been seen on the CTA at the Roosevelt 'L' stop.

Daniel Sotelo, 26, was last heard from Saturday, April 30, on a train at the station at Roosevelt Road and State Street.

The Chicago Transit Authority station serves the Orange and Green lines on the elevated tracks and the Red Line below ground. A missing persons flyer did not specify where exactly in the station Sotelo was last seen, but UIC did say he was last seen taking a CTA train.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266. The flyer also gave a number of (630) 795-9034.