MISSING: Tony Tarasuik, 31, last seen in Hermosa

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in the Hermosa neighborhood earlier this month.

Tony Tarasuik, 31, was last seen in the 4600 block of West Palmer Street on June 9.

He is described as 5-foot-8 weighing 160 pounds with hazel eyes, brown hair, and a fair complexion.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554.