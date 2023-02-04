Watch CBS News
MISSING: William Nevinger, 15, last seen Jan. 27

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are seeking help to find a missing teen who has not been seen since Jan. 27. 

William Nevinger, 15, was last seen in the 1100 block of West Farwell Avenue. 

William Nevinger, 15, was last seen on Jan. 27.  Chicago Police Department

He was wearing a white t-shirt, a black and white flannel shirt and a green puffy jacket. 

William is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. He has a thin build and weighs about 135 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Humphrey at Area Three SVU at (312)744-8266. 

First published on February 4, 2023 / 3:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

