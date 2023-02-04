MISSING: William Nevinger, 15, last seen Jan. 27
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are seeking help to find a missing teen who has not been seen since Jan. 27.
William Nevinger, 15, was last seen in the 1100 block of West Farwell Avenue.
He was wearing a white t-shirt, a black and white flannel shirt and a green puffy jacket.
William is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. He has a thin build and weighs about 135 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Humphrey at Area Three SVU at (312)744-8266.
