Watch CBS News
Local News

MISSING: Takai Williams, 13, of Englewood; family says he has mental health needs

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Family, police search for missing 13-year-old boy from Englewood.
Family, police search for missing 13-year-old boy from Englewood. 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A desperate search is under way to find a 13-year-old boy with special needs from Englewood.

Takai Williams was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 6400 block of South Sangamon Street, police said. He left to get a haircut and didn't return home.

The family says Takai has bipolar disorder and needs his medication.

Takai is a Black male, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 138 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.

takai-williams-1.png
Supplied to CBS 2

If you see him, please contact the Area 1 Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380, or call 911.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 10:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.