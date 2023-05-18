MISSING: Takai Williams, 13, of Englewood; family says he has mental health needs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A desperate search is under way to find a 13-year-old boy with special needs from Englewood.
Takai Williams was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 6400 block of South Sangamon Street, police said. He left to get a haircut and didn't return home.
The family says Takai has bipolar disorder and needs his medication.
Takai is a Black male, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 138 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.
If you see him, please contact the Area 1 Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380, or call 911.
