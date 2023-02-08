MISSING: Shirley Washington, 65, last seen in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking the public for information leading to the location of a missing woman last seen in Bronzeville over the weekend.

Shirley Washington, 65, was last seen in the 4400 South Drexel Boulevard on Feb. 4.

She is described as 5 foot 5 inches weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes, a brown and black wig, and a dark brown complexion.

Chicago Police Department

Police say she is known to frequent the McDonald's located at 740 East 47th Street and Armstrong Park.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One SVU at 312-747-8380.