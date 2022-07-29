Watch CBS News
Missing: Serinity Ringgold, 14, last seen in Bronzeville

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a missing teen last seen in Bronzeville on Tuesday.

Serinity Ringgold, 14, was last seen in the area of the 3700 block of Indiana Avenue.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and has a medium complexion wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and tan pants.

missing-teen-serinity.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information, or If located can call 911 or contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380. 

First published on July 29, 2022 / 12:29 PM

