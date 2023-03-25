MISSING: Roy Beard, 23, last seen in February

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man from the city's Near West Side.

Roy Beard, 23, was last seen on Feb. 28 around 5 p.m., in the 1100 block of South Laflin Street.

He is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion. He also has a tattoo on his right arm with scripture writing with a heart on the bottom.

Chicago Police Department

It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266.