MISSING: Roy Beard, 23, last seen in February
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man from the city's Near West Side.
Roy Beard, 23, was last seen on Feb. 28 around 5 p.m., in the 1100 block of South Laflin Street.
He is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion. He also has a tattoo on his right arm with scripture writing with a heart on the bottom.
It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266.
