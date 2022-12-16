MISSING: Rhonda Davis, 62, last seen in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for information about a missing woman last seen in Hyde Park back in September.

Rhonda Davis, 62, was last seen on Sept. 14, in the 5300 block of South Cornell Avenue.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches weighing 160 pounds with gray hair, Brown eyes, and a medium complexion. She also has a surgical scar on the back of her neck and may be in need of medical treatment.

Chicago Police Department

Police didn't have a description of what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detective Division SVU at 312-747-8380.