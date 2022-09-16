MISSING: Renee Raess, 13, last seen Sunday in Dunning

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday.

Renee Raess, 13, was last seen on Sept. 11 around 3 p.m.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair with a medium complexion. She also has a tattoo on her hand and has both sides of her nose pierced.

Chicago Police Department

Raess was last seen wearing a blue sweater and jogging pants, white gym shoes, and carrying a black backpack. She frequents Shabbona Park in the 6900 block of West Addison, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department – Area Five SVU at 312-746-6554.