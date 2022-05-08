MISSING: Renee Collins, 30, last seen in April

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police is asking the public's help in locating a woman last seen in April.

Renee Collins, 30, was last seen on April 16, in the area of 105th and Oglesby Avenue.

She is described as 5 foot 2 inches, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with a light complexion.

CPD

She was last seen wearing black leggings with flowers and has an "Aries" tattoo on her arm.

Anyone with information or if located can contact Area Two detectives – Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.