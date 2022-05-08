MISSING: Renee Collins, 30, last seen in April
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police is asking the public's help in locating a woman last seen in April.
Renee Collins, 30, was last seen on April 16, in the area of 105th and Oglesby Avenue.
She is described as 5 foot 2 inches, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with a light complexion.
She was last seen wearing black leggings with flowers and has an "Aries" tattoo on her arm.
Anyone with information or if located can contact Area Two detectives – Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.
