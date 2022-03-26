MISSING: Quinton Hunt, 23, of North Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for a missing man with autism from the North Austin neighborhood last seen earlier this month.

Quinton Hunt, 23, was last seen on March 14 just before midnight.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair, and a dark complexion. He also has mild Autism and has limited verbal skills.

Hunt frequently rides the CTA trains for long periods of time. He may not have an ID but does know his name, address, and phone number. He's been missing before and has been found in various parts of the city and suburbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Area Five SVU at 312-746-6554.