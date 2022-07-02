Watch CBS News
MISSING: Police search for 3 girls last seen in West Englewood Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for three missing girls last seen in West Englewood.

The girls were last seen in the 6100 block of South Racine Friday.

Rayven Woods, 11, is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.

Sharae Woods, 10, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.  

Janiya Young, 12, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 215 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a dark complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police Area One detective division 312-747-8380. 

First published on July 2, 2022 / 2:42 PM

