"Gutted" mother of missing Navy sailor Seamus Gray returns home to Florida
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is now day 9 in the investigation into missing Navy sailor Seamus Gray.
Gray has been missing since March 18, after he was last seen at a bar in Waukegan.
This weekend, his mother returned home to Florida, saying in a Facebook post that she is "gutted" to not know where her son is.
"The last 8 days have been grueling, nauseating, heartbreaking and quite honestly soul crushing. This boy is my heart , my world, my love of my life along with his little brother Deck," she wrote.
On Friday, Waukegan Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Naval Intelligence, and more than 100 Navy personnel searched for Gray along the lakefront from Waukegan to North Chicago, but came up empty.
Police said while the search is over for now, the investigation will continue, and searches could go out again if they develop any new leads.
