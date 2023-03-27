"Gutted" mother of missing Navy sailor Seamus Gray returns home to Florida

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is now day 9 in the investigation into missing Navy sailor Seamus Gray.

Gray has been missing since March 18, after he was last seen at a bar in Waukegan.

Seamus Gray, a 21-year-old U.S. Navy sailor, is missing after he was last seen in Waukegan, Illinois, on March 18, 2023 Waukegan Police

This weekend, his mother returned home to Florida, saying in a Facebook post that she is "gutted" to not know where her son is.

"The last 8 days have been grueling, nauseating, heartbreaking and quite honestly soul crushing. This boy is my heart , my world, my love of my life along with his little brother Deck," she wrote.

I am home as of last night. Gutted doesn’t even describe what I am. I had to leave a city without my son Séamus. Without... Posted by Kerry Rodier Gray on Sunday, March 26, 2023

On Friday, Waukegan Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Naval Intelligence, and more than 100 Navy personnel searched for Gray along the lakefront from Waukegan to North Chicago, but came up empty.

Police said while the search is over for now, the investigation will continue, and searches could go out again if they develop any new leads.