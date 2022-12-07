MISSING: Naomi Algarin, 14, last seen in Avondale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking the public for help in locating a missing girl last seen Sunday in the Avondale neighborhood.

Naomi Algarin, 14, was last seen in the 3700 block of West Diversey Avenue around 10 p.m. She left the residence on foot without her cell phone, police said.

She is identified as 4 feet 10 inches, 95 pounds, and has black hair, and brown eyes with an olive complexion.

Chicago Police

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and V-neck shirt and sweatpants with white and pink Nike gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.