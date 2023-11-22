Mother, two babies reported missing from Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are trying to find a missing 21-year-old woman and her two baby children.

Police said Aniayah Smith was reported missing from the area of the 3700 block of West 83rd Street in the Ashburn neighborhood. She was last seen wearing a black coat and colorful crocs, and might be with her 1-year-old daughter, Lealani Richardson, and 6-month-old daughter, Lariyah Richardson, who are also missing.

Aniayah Smith and her two baby daughters have been reported missing from the Ashburn neighborhood in Chicago Chicago Police

Smith might be driving a silver four-door Nissan with Illinois license plate DS60328.

Aniayah is a 5-foot-8 and 200 pound Black woman, with black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion. Lealani is 2 feet and 30 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. Lariyah is 1 foot and 15 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380.