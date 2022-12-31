MISSING: Miracle Powell, 15, last seen in Marquette Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing girl last seen over a week ago.
Miracle Powell, 15, was last seen by family members in Marquette Park on Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m.
She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and hair and a light complexion.
It is unknown what clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
Any with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact area one detectives – SVU office at 312-747- 8330, or dial 911.
