MISSING: Miracle Powell, 15, last seen in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing girl last seen over a week ago.

Miracle Powell, 15, was last seen by family members in Marquette Park on Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and hair and a light complexion.

It is unknown what clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Any with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact area one detectives – SVU office at 312-747- 8330, or dial 911.

First published on December 31, 2022 / 12:30 PM

