MISSING: Miracle Powell, 15, last seen in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing girl last seen over a week ago.

Miracle Powell, 15, was last seen by family members in Marquette Park on Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and hair and a light complexion.

Chicago Police Department

It is unknown what clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Any with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact area one detectives – SVU office at 312-747- 8330, or dial 911.