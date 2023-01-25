Watch CBS News
MISSING: Mario Fuentes, 34, last seen on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a missing man last seen on the city's Southwest Side earlier this month.

Mario Fuentes, 34, was last seen in the 3500 block of West 61st Place on Jan. 10.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing 174 pounds brown eyes, and black hair with a medium complexion.

missing-mario-fuentes.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One SVU at 312-747-8380.

