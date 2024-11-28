Watch CBS News
Man found safe after going missing Thanksgiving morning in Morton Grove, Illinois

By Adam Harrington

CBS Chicago

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Morton Grove were said a man with disabilities has been found safe after going missing during the early morning hours Thanksgiving Day.

Alejandro Magdaleno Morton Grove Police

Alejandro Magdaleno had last been seen in the 8800 block of Meade Avenue, near Dempster Street, in Morton Grove.

Police said Magdaleno has diminished mental capacity. As the day went on, they asked for the public to help find him.

On Thursday night, police said Magdaleno had been found safe. No further details were immediately released.

