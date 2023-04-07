MISSING: Malcolm Williams, 57, last seen in Decemeber

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for a missing man last seen in the Back of the Yards neighborhood last year.

Malcolm Williams, 57, was last seen in December in the area of 55th and Ashland.

He is described as 6 feet 5 inches tall weighing 190 pounds with brown eyes and a dark complexion.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Area One SVU at 312-747-8380.