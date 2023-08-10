Watch CBS News
Missing: Loretta Bolton, 79, last seen in Kenwood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for an elderly woman who has been missing from the Kenwood neighborhood since Wednesday.

Loretta Bolton, 79, was last seen in the 900 block of East 47th Street. She was wearing a white shirt with the word "Lottery," green pajama pants, and black house shoes.

She is a 5-foot-6, 130-pound Black woman, with brown eyes and grey hair.

Loretta Bolton, 79, has been missing since Aug. 9, 2023 Chicago Police

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8385.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 8:57 AM

