Missing: Leticia Gomez-Burgos, 14, possibly in Chicago

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- The Hammond Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl last seen at her home last week.

Leticia Gomez-Burgos was last seen on June 12, when she left her home in Hammond. She may still be located somewhere in the Chicagoland area, according to police.

Leticia is described as around 4'7" and 116 pounds with brown, shoulder-length, curly hair and has her ears pierced. She has a gap between her top front two teeth.

Hammond Police Department

She took a white Jordan duffle bag with her full of clothes and maybe wearing black Jordan Space Jam shoes or white Air Force 1 gym shoes. She is believed to be a runaway, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department Juvenile Division at 219-852-2906 or call 911 immediately If located.