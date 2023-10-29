MISSING: Kyle Tsang, 16, last seen in Addison

ADDISON, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Addison, Illinois, are asking for help locating a 16-year-old boy with autism who went missing Sunday morning.

Kyle Tsang has been missing since 10:45 a.m. Sunday from his home in the 600 block of Iowa Avenue in Addison.

Kyle is described as white, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeved shirt and blue jogging pants.

He is autistic and has limited verbal abilities, police said.

Anyone who has seen Kyle is asked to contact Addison Police by calling 911.