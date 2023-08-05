MISSING: Kurt R. Doss, 63, last seen in Glen Ellyn
GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (CBS) – Police are searching for a man reported missing from Glen Ellyn last seen weeks ago.
Kurt R. Doss, 63, was reported missing on Aug. 3, to the Glen Ellyn Police Department. Police say he is a resident of the village and was last seen two to three weeks prior to the report.
He is described as 5 feet 8, 200 pounds with brown hair, and blue eyes.
Doss is not known to have a vehicle.
Anyone having information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Glen Ellyn Police Department at 630-469-1187.
