MISSING: Kevin Smith, 64, last seen in Chicago Lawn

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen on the city's Southwest Side.

Kevin Smith, 64, was last seen in the 7200 block of South Oakley Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Smith was last seen wearing a black, white, and gray army fatigue coat, dark jeans, and black boots. Police say he may be in need of medical attention.

It is not clear how long Smith has been missing. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago police - Area One Detective SVU at 312-747-8380.

